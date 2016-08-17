Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RF Bryce Harper went 0-for-3 with one RBI and a walk on Tuesday. He has reached base safely in 10 of his past 11 games and leads the majors with 86 walks. In his past 11 games, Harper has drawn 11 walks and has a .417 on-base percentage.

LF Jayson Werth went 1-for-4 and was hit by a pitch Tuesday. He extended his on-base streak to 44 games, which is a Nationals record. Ryan Zimmerman reached base in 43 consecutive games from April 8-May 25, 2009. Werth tied Tim Raines for the second-longest on-base streak in the Nationals/Expos franchise history. Raines reached base in 44 consecutive games from 1985-1986. Rusty Staub holds the franchise record with an on-base streak of 46 games set over the 1969-1970 seasons.

LHP Gio Gonzalez made his second career start at Coors Field. Looking his 100th career victory, Gonzalez gave up four hits and two runs in three innings and had his outing ended by a 2-hour, 5-minute rain delay after the third. Gonzalez said, "You never know what you're getting with Colorado. It's already tough enough to pitch here, and you got a storm coming in behind you. It is what it is. It knocked out both starting pitchers, so today's game was a wash for both of us."

1B Ryan Zimmerman (left wrist contusion) played his second straight game at Triple-A Syracuse. After serving as the designated hitter Monday and going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, Zimmerman played first base Tuesday for the Chiefs.

C Wilson Ramos went 1-for-4 with one RBI on Tuesday. He has hit safely in 10 of his past 11 games and 24 of his past 39. Over his past 11 games, Ramos is batting .357 (15-for-42).

RHP Mat Latos started Tuesday and made his debut for Triple-A Syracuse. Latos made three starts to build up strength and fitness for the Nationals' team in the Rookie Gulf Coast League after being designated for assignment June 9 by the Chicago White Sox.