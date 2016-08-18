Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Koda Glover was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and allowed one walk while pitching 1 1/3 hitless innings. The Nationals drafted him in 2015 in the eighth round out of Oklahoma State and last month, he became the second player from that draft to reach the big leagues. On July 21 and 22 against the Dodgers, Glover pitched two scoreless innings. Glover pitched at High Class A Potomac, Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Syracuse this season, going a combined 3-1 with eight saves and a 2.25 ERA with 66 strikeouts and 14 walks in 48 1/3 innings.

RHP Stephen Strasburg pitched a season-low 1 2/3 innings and allowed a career-high nine earned runs on a season-high nine hits It was his shortest start, excluding injury (May 29, 2015, at Cincinnati) and ejection (Aug. 17, 2013, at Atlanta). His nine earned runs are the most allowed by a Nationals pitcher since Gio Gonzalez allowed a franchise-high tying 10 earned runs July 31, 2013, at Detroit. Strasburg entered the game 8-0 with a 1.70 ERA in nine road starts this season.

LHP Sammy Solis (left shoulder inflammation) was placed on the disabled list retroactive to Tuesday and sent back to Washington where he will undergo an MRI. Solis is 2-3 with a 2.35 ERA in 34 games for the Nationals and has allowed just one homer in 38 1/3 innings with an average of 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Solis, who has held left-handed hitters to a .200 average (11-for-55), pitched one scoreless inning and was the winning pitcher on Monday. On Tuesday, manager Dusty Baker said Solis was "sore" without elaborating. Solis' departure leaves the Nationals with one left-hander in their bullpen.

LF Jayson Werth went 0-for-3 with one RBI and a third-inning walk that extended his Nationals-record on-base streak to 45 games. Werth had been tied with Tim Raines for the second longest on-base streak in the history of the Nationals/Expos franchise and is now one game shy of Rusty Staub's franchise record 46-game on-base streak in 1969-1970.