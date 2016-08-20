Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Reynaldo Lopez fanned 11 over seven innings on Thursday to become just the fourth Nationals rookie to reach double digits in strikeouts for a game. One of the two runs he surrendered was unearned as he beat the Braves for the second straight start. Lopez gave up four hits, walked two and threw a wild pitch. He also had two sacrifice bunts at the plate in his fourth career game.

RHP Tanner Roark hopes to continue his domination of the Braves as he faces them for the first time this season on Friday in Atlanta. He is 5-1 with a 1.77 ERA in nine starts against the Braves, including two wins this year in which he allowed a combined one run and nine hits over 14 innings. Roark has won his past four starts overall, improving to 13-6 with a 2.81 ERA for the season.

OF Brian Goodwin was optioned back to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday after going 4-for-16 and driving in two runs in seven games with the Nationals. He made his major league after being promoted Aug. 6 from Syracuse, where he was hitting .284 with 11 homers, 62 RBIs and 14 RBIs.

RHP A.J. Cole was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday to give the Nationals as extra arm in the bullpen. He was 8-8 with 4.26 ERA and two complete games in 22 starts for Syracuse, striking out 109 and walking 35 in 124 2/3 innings. Cole appeared in three games for Washington last year, making one start and picking up a save.

LHP Sean Burnett was acquired by Washington from Minnesota for cash considerations. The Nationals then assigned the veteran reliever to Triple-A Syracuse.

LF Jayson Werth had an RBI double in the fifth inning Thursday against the Braves to extend his on-base streak to 46 games and tie the record for the Montreal/Washington franchise. He added an infield hit in the eighth inning, finishing 2-for-4.

1B Ryan Zimmerman completed a three-game rehab stint with Triple-A Syracuse and is expected to come off the disabled list on Friday. He has been out since Aug. 1 with a left wrist contusion he sustained when he was hit by a pitch. Zimmerman was 5-for-12 with a double, homer and five RBIs with Syracuse.

1B Ryan Zimmerman of the Nationals has been cleared of wrongdoing in MLB's investigation into his possible use of performance-enhancing drugs, prompted by an Al Jazeera report.

2B/1B Daniel Murphy, leading the National League with a .344 average, was out of the Nationals lineup Friday for a day off.

C Jose Lobaton is expected to be activated Friday after going 5-for-13 during a three-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse. He has been sidelined since July 20 because of left elbow tendinitis.