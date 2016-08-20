Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

1B Clint Robinson drove in the tie-breaking run in the ninth inning with a single on Friday to give the Nationals a 7-6 victory over the Braves. It was his fourth go-ahead RBI of the season. Robinson was 2-for-3 with two walks and has hit safely in 14 of his past 19 starts, driving in 10 runs. On the only time he was retired Friday, Nick Markakis took a homer away with a leap at the right-field fence.

LHP Sean Burnett was acquired by Washington from Minnesota for cash considerations. The Nationals then assigned the veteran reliever to Triple-A Syracuse.

LHP Sean Burnett, who had a 2.38 ERA in 70 games for the Nationals in 2012, was acquired from Minnesota for cash considerations on Friday and assigned to Triple-A Syracuse. He went to spring training with the Nationals and had pitched in the minors with the Dodgers, Braves and Twins organizations this season, compiling a 1.99 ERA in 42 games. Burnett, 33, has pitched in 370 major league games.

LF Jayson Werth went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts Friday against the Braves as his on-base streak came to an end of 46 games. The streak tied the record for the Montreal/Washington franchise set by Rusty Staub of the Expos. Werth had 43 hits, including 14 doubles and six homers, and drew 32 walks during the streak, which began June 20.

1B Ryan Zimmerman was cleared of any violation of the MLB drug policy after an investigation of an Al Jazeera America documentary of PED use in professional sports. He worked out Friday after a rehab stint, but the Nationals are waiting until Saturday to activate him from the disabled list. Zimmerman has been out since Aug. 1 with a left wrist contusion suffered when he was hit by a pitch.

RHP Max Scherzer faces the Braves on Saturday night for the first time since going against them in his first two starts of the season. He had a no-decision on Opening Night in Atlanta, then beat the Braves in Washington, allowing a combined nine hits and six runs over 13 innings. Scherzer (12-7, 2.95 ERA) lasted just four innings in a no-decision at Colorado on Monday, but has pitched at least seven innings 16 times in 25 starts.

2B/1B Daniel Murphy, leading the National League with a .344 average, was out of the Nationals lineup Friday for a day off.

C Jose Lobaton worked out with the Nationals on Friday, but the team had already decided to wait until at least Saturday before activating him from the disabled list. He has been sidelined since July 20 because of left elbow tendinitis.