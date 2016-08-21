Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

C Pedro Severino was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday when the team re-activated Jose Lobaton from the disabled list. Severino hit .412 (7-for-17) in eight games for the Nationals.

3B Anthony Rendon was 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. The four hits matched a career record and was the fourth time he had reached the milestone. He has hit safely in 22 of his last 29 games.

RHP A.J. Cole was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday. He did not appear in a game after he was recalled on Aug. 18. In 22 games for Syracuse, Cole is 8-8 with a 4.26 ERA.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will make his second start of the season against Atlanta. He worked six scoreless innings against the Braves on April 12 and received no decision. In 14 career starts against the Braves, Gonzalez is 4-8 with a 4.20 ERA.

1B Ryan Zimmerman was activated from the 15-day disabled list and hit a home run on the first pitch he saw from Atlanta pitcher Tyrell Jenkins. He went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI in his return. Zimmerman missed 16 games with a left wrist contusion. Major League Baseball also cleared Zimmerman of any accusations made by a documentary film maker that claimed he had used performance enhancing drugs. Zimmerman is batting .278 for his career against Atlanta.

RHP Max Scherzer (13-7) pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on six hits and three walks, striking out six. He also contributed two hits -- including an RBI single when the Nationals scored eight times in the fourth inning. Scherzer evened his career record against Atlanta at 2-2.

2B Daniel Murphy had three hits, giving him 150 for the season. Murphy also cracked his 23rd home run. It was his 47th multi-hit game of the season, tied for the most in the league. Murphy has hit safely in eight of his last nine game, going 11-for-30 (.367) during that stretch.

C Jose Lobaton was activated from the 15-day disabled list. Lobaton missed 27 games with left elbow tendinitis. Lobaton was 6-for-12 in three rehab games with Triple-A Syracuse with a homer and three RBIs. Lobaton is batting .282 with two homers in 39 career at-bats against the Braves.