Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg was placed on the 15-day disabled list by the Washington Nationals on Monday with right elbow soreness. Strasburg, 28, was scratched from his start Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles. Strasburg has struggled in his last three starts. He gave up seven runs in the first inning last Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies and was pulled in the second inning. In his last three starts, Strasburg posted a 14.66 ERA and allowed 24 hits in 19 2/3 innings.

RHP A.J. Cole was promoted from Triple-A Syracuse to start the Washington Nationals' Monday game against the Baltimore Orioles. Cole, 24, is 8-8 with a 4.26 ERA in 22 starts for Syracuse this season. He has a 5.79 ERA in three appearances (one start) for the Nationals, all recorded last season.