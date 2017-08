RHP Joe Ross (right shoulder inflammation) did not experience any setbacks with his bullpen session Tuesday. "Our head trainer came in and gave me the thumbs up," manager Dusty Baker said. The Nationals are considering initially using Ross out of the bullpen when he returns. "We want him, if possible, on the playoff roster," Baker said. "There's always a possibility for your fourth or fifth starter to be in the bullpen anyway." Ross is 7-4 with a 3.49 ERA in 16 starts this season.