Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross (right shoulder inflammation) did not experience any setbacks with his bullpen session Tuesday. "Our head trainer came in and gave me the thumbs up," manager Dusty Baker said. The Nationals are considering initially using Ross out of the bullpen when he returns. "We want him, if possible, on the playoff roster," Baker said. "There's always a possibility for your fourth or fifth starter to be in the bullpen anyway." Ross is 7-4 with a 3.49 ERA in 16 starts this season.

RHP Reynaldo Lopez struggled early and often, putting his team in an early hole against the Orioles on Tuesday. The rookie allowed six runs (four earned) on seven hits over only 2 2/3 innings. "Sometimes you try to do certain things out there and the results are not what you expect," Lopez said through an interpreter. "You try to focus on the control and the zone and it's not there. Some of the pitches were close. The umpire did not call them they way I like him to. But that's part of the game."

RHP A.J. Cole will "probably" start Saturday for the Nationals, manager Dusty Baker said. Cole made his season debut Monday against the Orioles and took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits over seven innings. "He pitched a heck of a game," Baker said. "He had great poise, great command against a very good offense."

CF Trea Turner tied a career-high with four hits Tuesday against Baltimore, raising his average to .320. He also entered the game 14 of 15 on stolen base attempts. Turner tried to steal twice against Orioles catcher Matt Wieters in the first and third innings. He was initially ruled safe both times, but those calls were overturned after a challenge by Orioles manager Buck Showalter. "This is a young man that is very determined," Washington manager Dusty Baker said about Turner. "You have to give him credit for having some gumption and going out there and being aggressive."

LHP Oliver Perez made his first appearance since since Aug. 17 on Tuesday after dealing with back stiffness. Perez threw one inning and allowed a run on two hits, raising his ERA to 5.71 over 53 appearances.