a year ago
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
August 26, 2016 / 2:26 AM / a year ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Reynaldo Lopez was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday to clear a roster spot for newly acquired LHP Marc Rzcepzynski. Lopez started Tuesday in Baltimore and was tagged with the loss after allowing six runs (four earned) in 2 2/3 innings. He is 2-2 with a 5.33 ERA in five starts for Washington this season.

LHP Marc Rzepczynski and cash were acquired by the Washington Nationals in a deal in which INF Max Schrock was sent to the Oakland Athletics on Thursday. A free agent at the end of the season, Rzepczynski posted a 3.00 ERA in 56 relief appearances for the A's in 2016. The 30-year-old struck out 37 batters in 36 innings and is holding right-handers to a .226 batting average this season; left-handers have an average of .296.

LHP Gio Gonzalez (8-9, 4.30 ERA) will oppose Rockies RHP Jeff Hoffman (0-1, 13.50) in Washington on Friday. Gonzalez will be looking for his 100th career win.

