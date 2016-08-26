Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross (right shoulder inflammation) threw a bullpen session Thursday. He went on the DL on July 3. "I was really there to watch Joe Ross. I mean the ball is coming out firmly, coming out easily, a good sign that Joe might not be too far off on going out on a rehab assignment. We haven't decided when. It depends on how he feels tomorrow," said Dusty Baker, the Washington manager.

RHP Reynaldo Lopez was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday to clear a roster spot for newly acquired LHP Marc Rzcepzynski. Lopez started Tuesday in Baltimore and was tagged with the loss after allowing six runs (four earned) in 2 2/3 innings. He is 2-2 with a 5.33 ERA in five starts for Washington this season.

RHP Stephen Strasburg (right elbow soreness) threw a bullpen session Thursday. "It was coming out pretty easy," manager Dusty Baker said. "I asked him how he felt afterwards. He said he felt pretty good. I had seen his spin rate was different or less, and he sort of laughed about it. As long as it's spinning in the glove and passed the hitter." Strasburg went on the DL on Monday.

LHP Marc Rzepczynski was acquired along with cash considerations from the Oakland A's on Thursday as Washington sent minor league infielder Max Schrock to the A's. Rzepczynski, 30, comes to the Nationals with a 1-0 record and a 3.00 ERA in 56 appearances out of Oakland's bullpen this season. An eight-year Major League veteran, Rzepczynski has also enjoyed big league time with Toronto, St. Louis, Cleveland, and San Diego. The lefty has held lefty hitters to an average of .225 and he has given up just eight homers to 714 lefty batters. "I was quite shocked," he said Thursday of the trade. "I am definitely happy to be here."

CF Trea Turner had two hits Thursday to give him 10 hits in three games. He also had his 15th steal and nearly hit a homer -- that went foul -- down the left field line in his last at-bat. "He can steal against anybody," said Buck Showalter, the Orioles manager. Said Washington manager Dusty Baker: "He is very confident. He knows he can play. That is half the battle."

LHP Gio Gonzalez (8-9, 4.30 ERA) will oppose Rockies RHP Jeff Hoffman (0-1, 13.50) in Washington on Friday. Gonzalez will be looking for his 100th career win.

RHP Max Scherzer gave up just two hits and no walks with 10 strikeouts in eight innings Thursday to get the win over the Orioles. "First and foremost I knew I needed to pitch deep into the game tonight. Our bullpen has been taxed. That was a huge deal to get into the eighth and finish the eighth," Scherzer said. "They have a lot of guys who have a lot of thump in their lineup. I really came up with a game plan of how to pitch against them. I had a great game plan." The Orioles had also won the previous four games at Nationals Park, which drew a sellout crowd of 39,722 with a ton of orange-clad Baltimore fans in the stands. "Any time you hold these guys in the ballpark you have done a heck of a job," Washington manager Dusty Baker said of the Orioles, who lead the American League in homers.