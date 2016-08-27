Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Cole makes his second start of the year and third of his career Saturday against the Rockies. He started on Monday in Baltimore and allowed four runs and two homers in seven innings in a loss.

LHP Gio Gonzalez earned his 100th career victory as he allowed two runs in six innings Friday to beat the Rockies. So what does the win mean to Gonzalez? "It means congratulations to Daniel Murphy for getting his career 500th RBI. I am glad I can share the same special night with him," Gonzalez said. "Big congratulations to (catchers) Wilson Ramos and Jose Lobaton. These guys have been the guys who have been steering me in the right direction and helping me get this personal milestone. I will enjoy it tonight." Gonzalez, who broke into the majors in 2008 with the Oakland Athletics, has not lost at home since July 5. He was greeted by family and friends with three balloons that spelled out "100" outside of the Washington clubhouse after the game. "I am just glad it is done with," Gonzalez said.

INF Daniel Murphy picked up the 500th RBIs of his career with a solo homer Friday. He earlier drove in a run with a groundout. He is hitting .346 with 25 homers.

C Jose Lobaton caught for the second night in a row. That gave C Wilson Ramos a rare two straight nights off. Lobaton was 0-for-3 and is hitting .192.