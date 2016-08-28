Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross (right shoulder inflammation) was sent on a rehab assignment and is slated to start on Sunday for Triple-A Syracuse against Pawtucket. Ross went on the disabled list on July 3. He is 7-4, 3.49 in 16 starts this year for Washington.

OF Bryce Harper was ejected for arguing strikes after he was called out in the 10th. "Yeah, but frustration usually mounts over a period of time," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. "There wasn't frustration I don't think with (umpire) Mike Winters, it was a frustration over a period of time. Everybody blows up from time to time."

RHP A.J. Cole allowed four hits and three runs in 5 2/3 innings Saturday and did not figure in the decision. He threw a wild pitch on an intentional walk to allow a run to score. It was the second start of the season and the third of MLB career.

RHP Lucas Giolito will start on Sunday against the Rockies. It will be the fourth start of his big league career. He has been with Triple-A Syracuse after making his big league against the New York Mets earlier this season.

CF Trea Turner has scored 26 runs this month, which leads the majors. He leads all rookies with six triples this season. Turner had two hits Saturday to lift his average to .341.

C Wilson Ramos was back in the starting lineup Saturday after he got the two previous games off. He was 1-for-3 with walk and was lifted for a pinch-runner in the seventh. Ramos is hitting .312 but has struggled of late.

RHP Mat Latos was slated to start Saturday for Triple-A Syracuse. He was 0-0 with a 0.82 ERA since he signed with the Nationals. Latos could be an option for Washington in September, as regular starters Joe Ross and Stephen Strasburg have been on the disabled list. Latos made three appearances in the Gulf Coast League and had made two starts for Syracuse before Saturday.