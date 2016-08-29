Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

INF Wilmer Difo was sent back to Double-A Harrisburg of the Eastern League to make room for RHP Lucas Giolito, who called up to start Sunday for the Nationals. Difo is hitting .257 (9-for-35) this year with Washington in 18 games and is a candidate to be called up when rosters expand Sept. 1.

RHP Joe Ross (right shoulder inflammation) allowed three hits and one run in one inning on Sunday for Triple-A Syracuse against Pawtucket in a minor league rehab start. Ross went on the disabled list July 3; he is 7-4, 3.49 in 16 starts this year for Washington.

RHP Tanner Roark will start Monday in Philadelphia. He is 13-7 with a 2.99 ERA this year and will face RHP Jake Thompson, a rookie who has never faced Washington.

RHP Lucas Giolito made his fourth big league start Sunday. He gave up four runs and five hits with two walks in strikeouts in five innings against the Rockies. He threw 100 pitches -- 64 for strikes. "In the first inning he was getting behind a little bit," said Nolan Arenado, who had three hits off him. "As the game went on he settled in a little bit. He looks like he is going to be a good pitcher. His curveball is pretty sharp. When I was guessing I was guessing right."

CF Trea Turner had two more hits Sunday. He is now hitting .345 is among the leaders among league rookies in several categories. He hit his fifth homer in the first.

LF Jayson Werth got a break from the starting lineup Sunday as OF Ben Revere made the start in left and batted second. Werth has reached base in 53 of his last 54 games. Werth and Revere are both former outfielders for the Phillies, who host Washington on Monday. Werth did not play.