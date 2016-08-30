Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Tanner Roark went seven shutout innings to beat the Phillies on Monday night. Roark (14-7) allowed four hits while striking out five, walking one and hitting a batter. Roark, who surrendered five runs (four earned) over five innings in a 10-8 loss to Baltimore on Aug. 24, went seven unblemished innings, allowing four hits while striking out five, walking one and hitting a batter. "I kind of knew after the last one, he'd respond," manager Dusty Baker said. "He was sharp, threw some key double plays." Roark improved to 3-0 with an 0.64 ERA in four starts against the Phillies this season. He has thrown seven or more shutout innings eight times to date, most among major league pitchers, and has been the starting pitcher in six of the Nats' 10 shutouts. "The third inning I started executing and using my upper body," he said. He also benefitted from the fact that a stiff wind was blowing in from center field. It notably knocked down a second-inning shot in that direction by Philadelphia's Cameron Rupp, which Washington CF Trea Turner caught at the fence. The Phillies, however, only put two runners on against Roark once, in the third, and he retired Odubel Herrera and Maikel Franco to quell the threat. Washington also turned double plays in the fourth and sixth. "He's a good pitcher," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said of Roark. "He mixes it up. He locates. He does all the things we try to tell our pitchers to do. He's poised. ... Good mixture of pitches and he moves the ball around, keeps you rocking back and forth. He upsets your timing."

RHP Lucas Giolito was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday. He went 0-1 with a 5.63 ERA in four appearances with the Nationals.

OF Michael A. Taylor was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, where he hit .205 in 31 games. Earlier this season, he batted .222 in 66 games for the parent club, striking out 70 times in 207 at-bats.

LF Jayson Werth hit a solo homer in Monday night's victory over the Phillies, the 63rd the former Phillie has hit in Citizens Bank Park in his career. That's the fifth-highest total in the history of the stadium. It was also Werth's third homer in four games, and his seventh in August. "Home runs come in streaks," manager Dusty Baker said. "When you start hitting a couple, you think about it. I knew he was locked in watching him in BP. He was hitting them out and keeping them low." Werth has reached base safely in 54 of his last 55 games.

RHP Max Scherzer, Tuesday's starter, pitched eight shutout innings to beat Baltimore his last time out, allowing two hits without a walk while striking out 10. Scherzer, who leads the league with 227 strikeouts, is 5-1 with a 2.36 ERA over his last nine starts, and has allowed just 40 hits while fanning 72 and walking 12 in that span. He is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA in three starts against Philadelphia this season, and in nine career outings against the Phillies has gone 6-1 with a 2.36 ERA.