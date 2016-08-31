Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

SS Danny Espinosa went 2-for-3 on Tuesday in a win over the Phillies to raise his average to .226. He has reached base in nine straight games and 13 of 14, though his average has hovered right around the .225 mark since early July.

CF Trea Turner went 2-for-4 on Tuesday night against the Phillies, keeping up a month in which he has been absolutely locked in from behind the plate. The 23-year-old rookie, who was called up in early July and became a regular member of the lineup later that month, is hitting .358 (45-of-126) this month. He is just two hits away from tying the franchise's record for hits in one month (Daniel Murphy, 47 in May 2016). "You don't expect it, but you accept it," manager Dusty Baker said.

LHP Gio Gonzalez (9-9, 4.25 ERA) will try to win his second start in a row and fourth game of the month as he takes the mound Wednesday in the series finale against Philadelphia. Gonzalez hasn't lost at all in August, during which he is 3-0 with a 4.05 ERA to even up his record. Over his past nine starts, he is 5-1 with a 3.20 ERA. In 18 career starts against Philadelphia, Gonzalez is 8-6 with a 2.82 ERA. He has thrown more innings against the Phillies (111 2/3) than any other team besides the Mets.

RHP Max Scherzer continued his terrific season Tuesday night, throwing eight innings of two-run ball in a 3-2 win over the Phillies. Scherzer (15-7, 2.89) had a no-hitter going through the first five innings, and a two-run home run by Ryan Howard in the seventh inning broke his shutout bid. His 11 strikeouts gave him double-digit strikeout performances for the 12th time this season, breaking a franchise record, and his 15 wins tie him with Stephen Strasburg for the team lead (second in National League).