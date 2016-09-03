Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LHP Matt Grace was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday. This is the first trip to the majors this season for Grace, who will likely be used in low-leverage situations down the stretch. Grace went 2-3 with a 2.94 ERA and one save in 38 games this season between Syracuse and the Nationals rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate. He made his major league debut with the Nationals last season and went 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA in 26 games.

RHP Joe Ross (right shoulder inflammation) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list on Friday. The transaction was purely procedural and does not impact the return timetable for Ross, who hasn't pitched since July 2 and is currently on a rehab assignment. The Nationals hope Ross, who made all 16 of his appearances this season as a starter, will be ready to return to the majors as a reliever after his next appearance, which is scheduled for Sunday at Triple-A Syracuse. Ross is 7-4 with a 3.49 ERA this season.

RHP Rafael Martin was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday. This is the second trip to the majors this season for Martin, who spent one day with the club in June and threw a scoreless inning against the Mets in his lone appearance. He is expected to pitch in low-leverage situations down the stretch. Martin served as the closer for Syracuse this season, during which he went 2-4 with a 4.56 ERA and 22 saves in 50 games.

RHP Trevor Gott was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday. This is the first trip to the majors this season for Gott, who will likely be used in low-leverage situations down the stretch. Gott went 3-4 with a 4.57 ERA and one save in 35 games this season between Syracuse, Class A Auburn and the Nationals' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate. He made his major league debut with the Angels last season and went 4-2 with a 3.02 ERA in 48 games.

C Pedro Severino was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday. This is the third trip to the majors this season for Severino, who hit .412 with one homer and two RBIs in eight games while playing for the club from April 26 through April 30 and July 29 through Aug. 19. Severino will serve as the third catcher down the stretch for the Nationals. He hit .271 with two homers and 21 RBIs in 82 games for Syracuse this season.

RHP Stephen Strasburg (sore right elbow) threw in the bullpen Friday. Manager Dusty Baker said the session went well and Strasburg, who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 22 (retroactive to Aug. 21), should be ready to return shortly to the Nationals' rotation and without making a rehab start. This is the second disabled list stint of the season for Strasburg, who didn't pitch from June 16 through July 3 because of an upper back strain. Strasburg is 15-4 with a 3.59 ERA in 23 starts and has 179 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings.

RHP Tanner Roark will look to continue his impressive second half Saturday night when he takes the mound for the Nationals in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Roark picked up the win in his most recent start Monday when he gave up just four hits and one walk while striking out five in seven shutout innings as the Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-0. It was the fifth time in nine starts since the All-Star break that Roark has allowed one run or fewer. He is 6-2 with a 2.61 ERA during that span, and he has lowered his overall ERA from 3.01 to 2.87. Roark is 5-1 with a 2.68 ERA in 13 career games (seven starts) against the Mets.

OF Brian Goodwin was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday. This is the second trip to the majors this season for Goodwin, who hit .250 with two RBIs in seven games from Aug. 6 through Aug. 17. He is expected to serve off the bench for the Nationals down the stretch. Goodwin hit .280 with 14 homers, 68 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 119 games this season for Syracuse.

OF Matt den Dekker was designated for assignment on Friday. The transaction caps a disappointing season for den Dekker, who batted just .176 with one homer, four RBIs and one stolen base in 19 games spread over two major league stints with the Nationals and .208 with eight homers, 43 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 103 games at Triple-A Syracuse. Den Dekker is batting .236 with seven homers, 29 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 154 major league games for the Nationals and Mets dating to 2013.

LHP Sean Burnett had his contract selected from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday. This is Burnett's first trip to the majors since 2014, when he appeared in just three games for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim before undergoing Tommy John surgery. It also marks a return to the Nationals for Burnett, who pitched for the club from 2009 through 2012. Burnett pitched at Triple-A this season for four different organizations -- the Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins -- and went 0-3 with a 2.28 ERA and three saves in 47 games overall. He is 15-23 with a 3.53 ERA and 10 saves for the Nationals, Angels and Pittsburgh Pirates in a major league career that began in 2008.

RHP Mat Latos had his contract selected from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday. The Nationals are the seventh major league team for Latos, who is expected to serve as a long reliever and spot starter down the stretch. Latos began the season as a member of the Chicago White Sox rotation and went 6-2 with a 4.62 ERA in 11 starts before being designated for assignment June 9. He was released June 16 and signed a minor league deal with the Nationals on July 3, after which he went 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in six starts between Syracuse and the Nationals' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate. Latos is 70-57 with a 3.57 ERA in a major league career that began in 2009.

