Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Reynaldo Lopez will be promoted from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, when he takes the mound for the Nationals in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Lopez will be pitching in place of RHP Max Scherzer, who had his scheduled start pushed back a day to give him some extra rest. This will be the sixth big league start and appearance for Lopez. He took the defeat the last time he pitched for the Nationals on Aug. 23, when he gave up six runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out two over a career-low 2 2/3 innings in an 8-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Lopez was optioned to Syracuse on Aug. 25 and made one start for the Chiefs. He has never faced the Mets.

OF Matt den Dekker was sent outright to Triple-A Syracuse. He had been designated for assignment on Friday. den Dekker batted just .176 with one homer, four RBIs and one stolen base in 19 games spread over two major league stints with the Nationals and .208 with eight homers, 43 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 103 games at Triple-A Syracuse.

OF Trea Turner was named National League Rookie of the Month on Saturday. Turner earned the honor by hitting a robust .357 with five homers, 15 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 28 games in August. He had 45 hits, two shy of the Expos/Nationals franchise record for most hits in a month. His 27 runs scored were also the most by a rookie in a month in franchise history. Turner went 0-for-5 Saturday night, when his streak of reaching base safely ended at 21 games as the Nationals fell to the Mets, 3-1. He is batting .338 with five homers, 22 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 46 games this season.

RHP Max Scherzer, who was scheduled to start Sunday's series finale against the Mets, will instead start Monday's series opener against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Manager Dusty Baker said Saturday that the team wanted to give Scherzer, who ranks second in the National League in both starts (28) and innings pitched (190) while leading the majors with 238 strikeouts, an extra day of rest. Scherzer threw eight innings in his last two starts and three times in six August starts overall. He is 15-7 with a 2.89 ERA this season.

2B Daniel Murphy joined some pretty good company Saturday night, when he went 1-for-4 in the Nationals' 3-1 loss to the Mets. Murphy's first-inning single gave him a hit in each of his first 15 career games against the Mets, the team that drafted him in 2006 whom he played from 2008 through 2015. That ties a record set by Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn for the longest hitting streak against the Mets at the start of a player's career. Overall this season, Murphy is batting .340, the second-highest mark in the National League, with a career-high 25 homers and 98 RBIs.