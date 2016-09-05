Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Reynaldo Lopez was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, when he took the loss after allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three over four innings as the Nationals fell to the Mets, 5-1. It was the sixth big league start for Lopez, who started in place of RHP Max Scherzer, who was scheduled to pitch but got pushed back a day in order to give him extra rest. He will remain with the Nationals the rest of the season but will likely pitch out of the bullpen in low-leverage situations with RHP Stephen Strasburg expected to come off the disabled list this week. Lopez is 2-3 with a 5.52 ERA with the Nationals this season.

RHP Stephen Strasburg (sore right elbow) had another successful bullpen session. He could return to the rotation when eligible on Wednesday.

RHP Stephen Strasburg (right elbow) had another successful bullpen session Sunday and could be activated by the Nationals on Wednesday. Manager Dusty Baker said he wanted to see how Strasburg, who was placed on the disabled list Aug. 22 (retroactive to Aug. 21), feels on Monday before penciling him in as Wednesday's starter. The Nationals currently have "TBA" listed for their starter against the Braves on Wednesday. This is the second disabled list stint of the season for Strasburg, who didn't pitch from June 16 through July 3 due to an upper back strain. In 23 starts this season, Strasburg is 15-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 179 strikeouts over 145 1/3 innings.

INF Stephen Drew (vertigo) continued his rehab assignment Sunday, when he went 0-for-4 for Class A Potomac. It was the fourth rehab game for Drew, who is batting .200 with two RBIs in 10 at-bats for Potomac. He is expected to play again for Potomac in its regular season finale on Monday. Drew, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 27 (retroactive to July 24), is batting .262 with seven homers and 17 RBIs in 51 games this season for the Nationals.

RHP Max Scherzer will take the mound with an extra day of rest Monday, when he starts the opener of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Scherzer, who leads the majors in strikeouts (238) while ranking third in innings pitched (190), was originally scheduled to start against the New York Mets on Sunday night before manager Dusty Baker chose to push him back. In his previous start last Tuesday, Scherzer carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and earned the win by allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out 11 over eight innings as the Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 3-2. It was the ninth time in 61 starts with the Nationals that Scherzer has carried a no-hitter beyond the fifth inning. Scherzer is 3-3 with a 4.01 ERA in 10 career games (eight starts) against the Braves.