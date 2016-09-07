Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg (15-4, 3.59 ERA) threw on the flat ground in the outfield before the game Tuesday. He has been on the disabled list since August 22, retroactive to August 21, with right elbow soreness and could pitch Wednesday, according to manager Dusty Baker.

OF Chris Heisey hit a homer in his third straight start Monday. It was a three-run homer in the third for a player who normally comes off the bench to pinch hit. "That's his job. He knew that when he signed on for this. And he's been one of the best at it. He works on it in BP, and when you're putting this puzzle together, he's one of the pieces that, from the right side has some power. And then from the left side we have Robinson and we had Drew. And Drew's equal to Heisey in that department," said manager Dusty Baker.

CF Trea Turner had hits in his first three at-bats Monday. He had a double in the first, a two-run homer in the third and an RBI double in the fourth. Turner ended up 3-for-4 with three RBIs. "He is something else," said Brian Snitker, the Braves interim manager.

LHP Gio Gonzalez is slated to start on Tuesday against the Braves at home. He is 0-0 with a 2.31 ERA this year in two starts against Atlanta. Gonzalez hopes to stay in the mix for a starting spot in the playoffs, just as he did in 2012.

RHP Max Scherzer improved to 3-0 this season against the Braves on Monday. He gave up two runs and seven hits in seven innings and lowered his ERA to 2.88 and he is now 16-7. Scherzer continues to pick up the Nationals after a loss -- as Washington lost on Sunday in New York. Said manager Dusty Baker: "Scherz is, you know, he's full of determination. We were going to take him out after the sixth because they had some dangerous hitters coming up there, and they were starting to hit the ball well. And Serge said, 'Hey man, no I want to go back out there.' And he had a very short inning, and that's what I see out of Serge, if everyone could have that sheer determination that Serge has, we'd have like a billion-dollar payroll and staff."

C Jose Lobaton got a rare start Monday and came through with two hits. He also was behind the plate for Max Scherzer, who improved to 3-0 against the Atlanta Braves this season.