Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

INF Wilmer Difo was called up Tuesday from Triple-A Syracuse, where he played in one game. He is hitting .239 in 46 at-bats with the Nationals this year and hit .259 in 104 games with Double-A Harrisburg.

RHP Joe Ross (right shoulder inflammation) threw three innings in a minor league appearance for Triple-A Syracuse on Monday. Manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday the Nationals need to see if he can return before deciding whether to use him as a starter -- his normal role -- or out of the bullpen for the stretch drive. He went on the disabled list July 3.

RHP Stephen Strasburg (right elbow soreness) has been on the disabled list since Aug. 22, retroactive to Aug. 21. He will come off the disabled list and start Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves in Washington, manager Dusty Baker said. Strasburg is 15-4 this season for the Nationals.

RF Bryce Harper stole his 20th base Tuesday, as he reached the 20-20 mark for the first time in his career. His previous career best was 18 steals. "I'm glad of that because then it forces them to pitch to him more. If he wasn't stealing, then they'd just walk him and it'd be no big deal. But now, the threat of him stealing -- when I was in Miami earlier in the year, Barry Bonds kind of challenged him to steal more. But he still needs to work on sliding so he doesn't hurt himself because he's not an excellent slider yet. We'll work on that next spring," said manager Dusty Baker.

3B Anthony Rendon hit his first career grand slam Tuesday. "He's a contact guy," said manager Dusty Baker. "He stays out of double plays, which is why I have him up there. He can hit the ball to right field and get the two-out RBI, and he has some power, which he showed tonight. We talked about it at the All-Star Break workout. I gave him a couple challenges and he says 'yeah, no problem.' You know Tony, he's kind of laid back. He's been great. We got to give him a break tomorrow. You don't really want to, but you feel like you have to."

RHP Lucas Giolito was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday. He last pitched for Syracuse on Friday. He was 1-2 with a 2.17 ERA in seven starts this year for Syracuse and is 0-1, 5.63 in four starts with the Nationals.

CF Trea Turner had two hits, including a two-run single in the eighth as the Nationals won 9-7 on Tuesday. Turner is now hitting .344 this year. He did misplay a long fly to center as Dansby Swanson had an inside-the-park homer in the second inning.

LHP Gio Gonzalez was 4-0 in August but he allowed six runs in three innings Tuesday. He did not figure in the decision. His ERA is now up to 4.40 and he could fall out of a starting spot in a possible playoff series for the Nationals. "My ball was not as sharp, did not have as much bite to it," Gonzalez said. "It was an unfortunate night. We got (Anthony) Rendon's first career grand slam; that is pretty impressive. It was a good win."

INF Stephen Drew (vertigo) had one hit in two at-bats Monday for Class A Potomac in a minor league rehab assignment. He played five days in a row for Potomac was 3-for-12 with two RBIs. He went on the DL July 27.

INF Daniel Murphy had three hits in his first three trips to the plate Tuesday. Murphy was 3-for-4 and is now hitting .343.