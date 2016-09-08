Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg, back from the DL, lasted 2 1/3 innings before experiencing a new elbow ailment. He will have an MRI exam Thursday.

RHP A.J. Cole is slated to start on Thursday against the Phillies. He is 1-1 with a 3.86 in three starts this year for the Nationals after spending most of the season at Triple-A Syracuse.

RHP Lucas Giolito, called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, gave up two runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings in relief Wednesday against Atlanta. He was 0-1 with a 5.63 ERA in four starts for Washington earlier this year. What will be his role? "It depends on what we need," manager Dusty Baker said. "He has to fill the need of what we need at the time. (The call-ups) are here to help us win. They are not here for a tryout. We are here to put the best team on the field to win."

INF Stephen Drew (vertigo) came off the disabled list Wednesday after he played five days in a row for Potomac was 3-for-12 with two RBIs. He had been out since July 27. "We are glad to have him back. We are not sure what capacity we are going to use him," manager Dusty Baker said. "That is a dangerous game out there that we play. Hitting is probably the easiest part right now. Fortunately, we do have enough players." Drew went 1-for-1 off the bench Wednesday.

2B Daniel Murphy had three hits Wednesday, his second three-hit game in two days. He was 3-for-6 and is now hitting .345 with 100 RBIs. He had a two-run single.