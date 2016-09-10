Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LHP Sammy Solis (left shoulder inflammation) has had some setbacks trying to come from the disabled list, which he went on Aug. 17. "He's doing fair. He has sort of hit a roadblock so to speak," manager Dusty Baker said. "We are trying to get him past that roadblock. Sammy has had a number of injuries in his young career already. I am very hopeful (he can return to bullpen). We can use him, big time."

3B Anthony Rendon had hit safely in 33 of the last 42 games and he leads National League third baseman in doubles with 36. "He has been unbelievable," said manager Dusty Baker, noting that he only had one RBI in April. Rendon has 71 RBIs and is hitting .277 after going 2-for-3.

RHP Lucas Giolito, considered one of the top prospects before this year, had decreased velocity in his appearance Wednesday out of the bullpen. He is 0-1, 5.59 in five games, with four starts, this year. Manager Dusty Baker said he has asked ace Max Scherzer to let Giolito follow him around. "I asked Max to talk to him. He can teach you how to work. It is like a free library," Baker said of Scherzer.

CF Trea Turner had the first two-homer game of his career and his first walk-off homer. He went deep with two outs and none on in the ninth as the Nationals beat the Phillies 5-4 on Friday. He is now hitting .345 with 30 RBIs. "He is going to get stronger. I don't put a limit on (him). Keep doing what you are doing," manager Dusty Baker said. "He has excellent vision and excellent concentration. That is what it is all about. He keeps fighting and fighting and that is what this game is all about. It is you against the pitcher. He fouled off some tough pitches. We kept down (in the minors) long enough. I had to go along with it because we were struggling" at the leadoff spot.

RHP Max Scherzer will start on Saturday in Washington. He is 16-7 with a 2.88 ERA this season and leads the National League in strikeouts with 243.

2B and MVP candidate Daniel Murphy was hit on the right forearm on a pitch by Phillies RHP Jake Thompson in the fourth. He was looked at by athletic trainer Paul Lessard and stayed in the game.

INF Daniel Murphy was hit on the right forearm on a pitch by Phillies RHP Jake Thompson in the fourth. He was looked at by head athletic trainer Paul Lassard and stayed in the game. Murphy is hitting .345 after going 1-for-2 and he was hit twice by pitches.

C Wilson Ramos was hit in the groin by a pitch in the dirt in the fifth inning and stayed in the game.

C Wilson Ramos may get a day off Saturday. He had a rough night Friday, as he was hit in the groin with a pitch in the dirt and he also struck out three times. The Nationals have three catches with expanded rosters. Ramos is down to .304 after going 0-for-4.