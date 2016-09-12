Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

3B Anthony Rendon broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI double in the seventh inning Sunday against the Phillies. He has 37 doubles, which leads National League third basemen. He has hit safely in 34 of his last 44 games. "He is a very, very important cog in our lineup," manager Dusty Baker said.

CF Trea Turner singled and scored in the first to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead Sunday. He had his second hit later in the game and also had two steals. He is hitting .343 with 23 steals.

LF Jayson Werth was back in the starting lineup Sunday after he got the day off Saturday. He has reached base in 60 of his last 65 games after going 0-for-4 against the Phillies, his former team.

LHP Gio Gonzalez went seven innings and allowed just one run to get his 11th win Sunday against Philadelphia. The durable Miami-area native went seven innings and allowed just four hits and one run as he lowered his ERA to 4.27. "He was dealing," manager Dusty Baker said. "He had that changeup working. He was ahead in the count most of the time with his fastball. It was well-located, and he seemed like a guy on a mission." Gonzalez is 11-9 and has won at least 10 games every year since 2010.

1B Ryan Zimmerman was back in the starting lineup after he got Saturday off. He went 0-for-3, and he is 2-for-20 on the homestand, with his average sinking to .213.

C Wilson Ramos was back in the starting lineup Sunday after he did not start Saturday. Ramos was 0-for-3, and his average dipped to .302 after he was among the league leaders earlier in the season.