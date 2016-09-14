Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross (right shoulder inflammation) could be ready to return to the Nationals at some point. He can't pitch for a minor league team since Washington's clubs have been eliminated from the postseason and the instructional league has not begun yet in Florida. "I think he is game-ready. He is not endurance-ready," manager Dusty Baker said Monday. Ross went on the disabled list July 3.

RHP Koda Glover has allowed homers to the last two batters he has faced. "I am not worried about it," manager Dusty Baker said. Glover was not needed Monday in an 8-1 win over the Mets.

RHP A.J. Cole will start on Tuesday against the New York Mets. Cole is 1-2 with a 4.56 ERA this year in four starts. He beats the Mets 4-1 in New York on Sept. 2.

2B Daniel Murphy, a former Mets infielder, had a single in the first and a double in the second on Monday against New York. He leads the league with 44 doubles after he had a second double later in the game to finish with three hits. He now has a hit in all 17 games against his former team this year.

C Wilson Ramos was 2-for-17 on the current homestand before going 1-for-2 with two walks and two RBIS on Monday.

RHP Mat Latos made his first start for the Nationals on Monday and hit the fourth homer of his career, leading off the second inning. However, he left the game due to a right hamstring injury with one out in the top of the fifth with Washington leading the Mets 8-1. He was two outs from a win. Latos said he would take the injury day by day and rely on the team's medical staff.