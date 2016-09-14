Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg's status remains uncertain. He left his Sept. 7 start after 42 pitches with a flexor mass strain in his pitching arm. Manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday he had no new information on the 15-game winner.

RHP Tanner Roark will start against the Mets at home Wednesday. He will look for his 15th win of the year, which would match a career high set in 2014 in his first year as a starter. Roark has a 1.88 ERA in his career against the Mets but has never beaten them. New York is the only NL East team Roark has not beaten.

RHP A.J. Cole allowed three runs in five innings Tuesday against the Mets. Cole did not figure in the decision, and he is still looking for first win at Nationals Park.

2B Daniel Murphy, a former Mets infielder, had two hits Tuesday against New York. He now has a hit in all 18 games against his former team this year. However, he struck out against LHP Jerry Blevins on a curveball with two outs in the 10th inning to end the game.