Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

SS Danny Espinosa, away for the birth of a son in California, didn't return to the Nationals until after the start of Friday's game against the Braves. He played in Wednesday's game against the New York Mets in Washington before flying to the West Coast to be with his wife, Sara, and see the baby.

CF Trea Turner continued to torment the Braves on Friday, going 4-for-5 with a homer, double, four runs scored, two RBIs and two stolen bases. The rookie is hitting .462 with 17 runs, four homers, 14 RBIs and six steals in 11 games against the Braves this season. It was his third four-hit game. Turner is batting .349 with nine homers, 32 RBIs, 45 runs scored and 26 stolen bases in 58 games overall.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will try for some payback after giving up six runs in three innings against the Braves in Washington on Sept. 6 as he faces them for the third time this season Saturday. He gave up one run and four hits over seven innings in a victory over the Phillies on Sunday and has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 11 of his past 13 starts, posting a 7-2 record. Gonzalez allowed just three hits over six scoreless innings against the Braves in a no-decision April 12 and is 4-8 with a 4.70 ERA in his career against Atlanta.

INF Stephen Drew got his first start Friday since returning from a long battle with vertigo. He played shortstop against the Braves and was 1-for-3 with a walk, scoring a run. Drew was robbed of a second hit by Matt Kemp's diving catch in left field.

RHP Max Scherzer improved to 4-0 against the Braves this season, working seven innings Friday in a 6-2 victory. He allowed seven hits, struck out eight and walked two while running his record to 17-7. Scherzer's ERA is 2.78 and he leads the majors with 259 strikeouts. He has won five consecutive decisions.

2B Daniel Murphy extended in his hitting streak to 13 games with an RBI double in his second trip to the plate Friday against the Braves, drove in a second run with a sacrifice fly and finished 2-for-4. He also made two dazzling defensive plays on ground balls that took away potential RBI hits. Murphy is tied for the National League batting race with Colorado's DJ LeMahieu at .349.