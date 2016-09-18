FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
September 18, 2016 / 11:36 PM / a year ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Joe Ross, who last pitched for the Nationals on July 2, will be activated from the 60-day disabled list Sunday and start against the Braves. He was 7-4 with a 3.49 ERA in 16 starts before being sidelined by shoulder inflammation. Ross, who will likely be limited to three innings, made three rehab starts in the minors before pitching a simulated game last Sunday.

CF Trea Turner continued to flourish against the Braves on Saturday, hitting two homers and going 3-for-4 with a walk and stolen base. The rookie is batting .482 (27-for-46) with 19 runs, six homers, 16 RBIs and seven steals in 12 games versus the Braves this season. For the year, Turner is hitting .356 with 11 homers, 34 RBIs and 27 stolen bases in 59 games.

LHP Gio Gonzalez lasted just 4 1/3 innings against the Braves on Saturday, giving up nine hits and six runs. He had a 7.11 ERA in four starts against the Braves this season and fell to 4-9 against them for his career. Gonzalez has an 11-10 record this season, but his ERA is 4.48.

2B Daniel Murphy extended in his hitting streak to 14 games with his 47th double of the season in the third inning against the Braves on Saturday. He is tied for the Nationals record for doubles and hits (184) in a season. His doubles total leads the majors and he has a .348 batting average.

