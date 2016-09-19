FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 20, 2016 / 2:31 AM / a year ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Joe Ross (7-5, 3.48) was activated from the 60-day disabled list and made his first start since July 2. He had been sidelined with a sore shoulder. Ross was limited to three innings and threw 51 pitches. He allowed one run on six hits and struck out five. He loaded the bases to start the third inning but got out of the mess without allowing a run by retiring the middle of the Atlanta order. Ross also singled in his only at-bat.

LHP Marc Rzepczynski allowed his first run since joining the Nationals via a trade from Oakland on Aug. 25. He gave up three hits and a walk and allowed two runs in one inning against the Braves on Sunday. He had worked eight scoreless innings in nine previous appearances, with 11 strikeouts.

OF Bryce Harper ended an 0-for-17 streak with a single in the sixth inning. Over the seven games, Harper has seven strikeouts. Harper also misplayed a ball in right field and allowed it to go over his head. Manager Dusty Baker said coach Davey Lopes has talked to Harper about the need to play deeper in the outfield.

RHP A.J. Cole (1-2, 4.71) will make his sixth start of the season. He received no decision in his last start when he allowed three runs on nine hits in five innings against the Phillies. Cole is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA against teams from the N.L. East. He has never faced the Marlins.

2B Chris Bostick was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Sunday. In the minors this season, Bostick had 121 hits in 484 at-bats (.250) with eight homers and 51 RBIs.

UTIL Trea Turner got his 24th start at second base in relief of Daniel Murphy. Turner has also started 33 games in the center field. He went 1-for-3 and was 8-for-12 (.667) in the three games played in Atlanta. He hit .475 (28-for-59) with 20 runs, six homers, 16 RBIs and seven steals in 13 games against the Braves this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.