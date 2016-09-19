Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross (7-5, 3.48) was activated from the 60-day disabled list and made his first start since July 2. He had been sidelined with a sore shoulder. Ross was limited to three innings and threw 51 pitches. He allowed one run on six hits and struck out five. He loaded the bases to start the third inning but got out of the mess without allowing a run by retiring the middle of the Atlanta order. Ross also singled in his only at-bat.

LHP Marc Rzepczynski allowed his first run since joining the Nationals via a trade from Oakland on Aug. 25. He gave up three hits and a walk and allowed two runs in one inning against the Braves on Sunday. He had worked eight scoreless innings in nine previous appearances, with 11 strikeouts.

OF Bryce Harper ended an 0-for-17 streak with a single in the sixth inning. Over the seven games, Harper has seven strikeouts. Harper also misplayed a ball in right field and allowed it to go over his head. Manager Dusty Baker said coach Davey Lopes has talked to Harper about the need to play deeper in the outfield.

RHP A.J. Cole (1-2, 4.71) will make his sixth start of the season. He received no decision in his last start when he allowed three runs on nine hits in five innings against the Phillies. Cole is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA against teams from the N.L. East. He has never faced the Marlins.

2B Chris Bostick was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Sunday. In the minors this season, Bostick had 121 hits in 484 at-bats (.250) with eight homers and 51 RBIs.

UTIL Trea Turner got his 24th start at second base in relief of Daniel Murphy. Turner has also started 33 games in the center field. He went 1-for-3 and was 8-for-12 (.667) in the three games played in Atlanta. He hit .475 (28-for-59) with 20 runs, six homers, 16 RBIs and seven steals in 13 games against the Braves this season.