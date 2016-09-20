FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
September 21, 2016

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Bryce Harper, a four-time All-Star and the National League MVP last year, was given a break and held out of Monday's starting lineup. He flied out as a ninth-inning pinch hitter. On Sunday, he finally snapped a 0-for-17 skid with a single in his final at-bat.

SS Danny Espinosa hit a three-run homer Monday at Miami. It was his 22nd homer of the season, a career high. He is one of five Nationals players with at least 20 homers this season, joining RF Bryce Harper, C Wilson Ramos, 2B Daniel Murphy and LF Jayson Werth. The Nationals are the only team in the NL that has accomplished that feat this year. Espinosa also has 66 RBIs this season, tying a career high.

RHP A.J. Cole went four innings and allowed four hits, two walks and two runs while taking a no-decision at Miami. Cole got off to a bad start when he allowed Giancarlo Stanton's homer in the second, putting Miami up 1-0. Stanton crushed an 84 mph breaking pitch to left, a blast that measured 448 feet.

CF Trea Turner, a natural shortstop who is playing out of position to help the team, misplayed two fly balls, leading to three runs in a 4-3 loss to the Miami Marlins on Monday. It was just the 34th game Turner played in center field in his brief major league career.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
