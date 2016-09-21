FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 22, 2016 / 2:47 AM / a year ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Joe Ross, who came off the disabled list and pitched Sunday, will start Saturday. Ross, 23, is 12-10 with a 3.55 ERA in his two years in the majors. This year, his numbers are in line with that of his career statistics: 7-5, 3.48 ERA.

RHP Tanner Roark was outstanding against the Marlins on Tuesday night. He allowed just three hits and three walks in seven innings. However, because he gave up an opposite-field solo homer to Giancarlo Stanton in the sixth inning, Roark (16-8) took a hard-luck loss as Miami won 1-0.

RHP Max Scherzer (17-7, 2.78 ERA) starts against the Marlins on Wednesday. He is tied for second in the NL in wins and is sixth in ERA. He also leads the majors with 259 strikeouts.

2B Daniel Murphy (sore left leg) sat out his third straight start, although he pinch-hit on Tuesday. Murphy's 14-game hit streak, during which he hit .415, ended on Monday when he hit a fly ball to the edge of the warning track as a ninth-inning pinch hitter. He came on as a pinch hitter in the ninth again on Tuesday, grounding out to second base.

