FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
September 24, 2016 / 4:20 AM / a year ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Brian Goodwin, who got one of three hits against the Marlins on Tuesday, is a former Miami Dade College player and a Nationals' first-round pick in 2011. Goodwin, a 25-year-old switch-hitter with speed, has a .703 OPS in his first 15 games in the majors.

LHP Gio Gonzalez starts on Friday when the Nationals visit the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gonzalez is 11-10 with a 4.48 ERA this year. This is his worst ERA since his second year in the majors, when he had a 5.75 ERA with the Oakland A's.

RHP Max Scherzer (18-7) beat the Marlins on Wednesday. Scherzer struck out eight and was working on a shutout until the seventh. That's when he gave up a solo homer to the upper deck in right field by Christian Yelich and a two-run pinch-hit blast by Derek Dietrich. That was it for Scherzer, who allowed four hits, two walks and three runs in 6 2/3 innings.

2B Daniel Murphy (sore left leg) sat out his fourth straight start, although he has been used as a pinch hitter during this stretch. The Nationals are hoping to get him back in their starting lineup this weekend at the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.