Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Brian Goodwin, who got one of three hits against the Marlins on Tuesday, is a former Miami Dade College player and a Nationals' first-round pick in 2011. Goodwin, a 25-year-old switch-hitter with speed, has a .703 OPS in his first 15 games in the majors.

LHP Gio Gonzalez starts on Friday when the Nationals visit the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gonzalez is 11-10 with a 4.48 ERA this year. This is his worst ERA since his second year in the majors, when he had a 5.75 ERA with the Oakland A's.

RHP Max Scherzer (18-7) beat the Marlins on Wednesday. Scherzer struck out eight and was working on a shutout until the seventh. That's when he gave up a solo homer to the upper deck in right field by Christian Yelich and a two-run pinch-hit blast by Derek Dietrich. That was it for Scherzer, who allowed four hits, two walks and three runs in 6 2/3 innings.

2B Daniel Murphy (sore left leg) sat out his fourth straight start, although he has been used as a pinch hitter during this stretch. The Nationals are hoping to get him back in their starting lineup this weekend at the Pittsburgh Pirates.