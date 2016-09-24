Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

LHP Gio Gonzalez had been 4-0 in seven starts against Pittsburgh in his career, but he was long gone before he could get a decision Friday. He allowed three runs on five hits over five innings, with three walks and five strikeouts.

1B Ryan Zimmerman was 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored. His RBI double in the second was his 1,500th career hit.

2B Daniel Murphy was out of the lineup for the fifth game in a row. The Nationals have not divulged the nature of his injury. The Nationals will need him for the playoffs. He is batting .347 with a .596 slugging percentage and 47 doubles.

C Wilson Ramos was 2-of-6 and hit his 22nd homer, a shot to right-center leading off the sixth. On the road trip, he is 7-of-24 (.292).

RHP Mark Melancon on Friday made his first appearance at PNC Park since he was traded by the Pirates earlier this season. The closer came on in the ninth with a one-run lead and gave up the tying run on Sean Rodriguez's RBI double. He got a round of applause when Pittsburgh showed a short tribute to him on the big screen at the start of the ninth. "It was very cool. I didn't know they were going to put a montage up there," he said. "It was classy. It was very cool to get a standing ovation. I wanted to tip my cap but I didn't because I didn't want to mess up my mojo. I should have tipped my cap."