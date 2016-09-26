Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RF Bryce Harper left the game in the third inning after injuring his left thumb sliding into third on a triple when Pittsburgh 3B Jung Ho Kang motioned for a fake take with the throw from right going off-line. Harper, the 2015 NL MVP, remained at third after getting medical attention and then scored on Anthony Rendon's single, but he then came out of the game. He is expected to get X-rays Monday.

3B Anthony Rendon was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Over the past two days, he was 3-for-7 with two runs, three RBIs and a walk.

RHP A.J. Cole, who was not announced as the starter until late Saturday night after Washington clinched the NL East title, got ejected in the third inning after throwing a ball behind the head of Pittsburgh's Jung Ho Kang, inciting a benches-clearing incident. Cole, making his seventh start of the season, gave up three runs on one hit over 2 2/3 innings, striking out three strikeouts and walking three.

OF Jayson Werth was among the regulars given the day off, but he was brought in as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. He made the most of it, hitting a game-tying, two-run homer off the top of the center field wall. It was his fifth career pinch-hit homer.

OF Ben Revere, starting and leading off as Washington rested several regulars, went 3-for-6, all singles. He scored two runs.

RHP Mark Melancon, who was traded to the Nationals by the Pirates earlier this season, pitched the ninth inning Sunday at Pittsburgh to earn his 43rd save. It came two days after he blew a save against his former teammates and in his first trip back to PNC Park. "It was nice to get back out there. You learn from your mistakes, but at the same time, baseball is a game of failures, so you've got to pick yourself back up and have a short memory," he said.