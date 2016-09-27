Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross could be one of the starters in the playoffs for the Nationals, manager Dusty Baker said Monday. Baker said that Ross is closer to being himself that RHP Stephen Strasburg is to being at his best. Ross is 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA in 18 starts, the last which came on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

RHP Stephen Strasburg has not pitched since Sept. 7 due to a strained flexor mass in his right elbow. Manager Dusty Baker was asked Monday if Strasburg could pitch in the playoffs. "I don't know," said Baker, who gave no other information. Strasburg is 15-4 with a 3.60 ERA in 24 starts.

RF Bryce Harper, the 2015 National League MVP, was not in the starting lineup Monday after he injured his thumb during a slide into third base in the third inning on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Harper, hitting .244 with 24 homers, left the game later in the third inning and Nationals manager Dusty Baker said after Monday's game that the X-rays were negative on Harper, which was good news.

RHP Tanner Roark gave up four hits and five runs in four innings Monday. He fell to 15-10 after he was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the fourth. The Nationals need to count on Roark as their No. 2 starter in the playoffs since Stephen Strasburg may not be available. Roark had been throwing well but Monday was his shortest outing since early June.

LHP Sammy Solis came off the disabled list Monday. He threw about 25 pitches in a simulated game Sunday in Florida. He hopes to see game action sometime this week, he said Monday.

INF Matt Skole was named a 2016 MiLB Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner at first base. He played for Triple-A Syracuse in the International League and had a fielding percentage of .999 as he made just one error in 874 chances. He was drafted by the Nationals in the fifth round in 2011. Previous winners in the Nationals system to win the award were INF Steve Lombardozzi and RHP Taylor Hill.

RHP Max Scherzer (18-7, 2.82) will face Arizona RHP Matt Koch (1-1, 1.29) on Tuesday. Scherzer could make two more starts this year and has a shot at winning 20 games. He went 6 2/3 innings on Sept. 21 at Miami and gave up four hits and three runs.

INF Daniel Murphy, an MVP candidate this season, was out of the lineup again Monday with a strained buttocks and has not played since Sept. 20. Manager Dusty Baker said he expects Murphy to be ready for the playoffs, which begin Oct. 7. Murphy is hitting .347 with 25 homers and 104 RBIs. Murphy has been used as a pinch-hitter a few times while he has been out of the starting lineup. But Baker has tried to limit his pinch-hit at-bats to when there are two outs to minimize his time on the bases if he does reach.

C Wilson Ramos left the game in the top of the sixth inning when he injured his right knee. Manager Dusty Baker said the team will do more tests on Monday and see how Ramos is feeling. Baker said an MRI will be done on Tuesday. "He does not look too good tonight," said Dusty Baker, the Washington manager. "You could tell he was in pain. There is a little concern when you lose a guy of that caliber. I feel badly." The injury comes a day after right fielder Bryce Harper left the game in the third inning in Pittsburgh with a thumb injury. Baker said X-rays came back negative on Harper. The Nationals are also without MVP candidate Daniel Murphy and right-handed starter Stephen Strasburg. Baker feels Murphy will be ready for the playoffs but that is far from certain for Strasburg. "Nobody is going to feel sorry for you," Baker said. "Next man up. It is another obstacle."