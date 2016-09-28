Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

C Spencer Kieboom was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday by Washington to give the team more catching depth. He was already on the 40-man roster and will be making his major-league debut. He hit .230 in 94 games with Harrisburg this year

C Spencer Kieboom was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday by Washington to give the team more catching depth, as C Wilson Ramos is done for the year with a torn ACL in his right knee. Kieboom, one of the top prospects in the system, was already on the 40-man roster and will be making his major league debut. He hit .230 in 94 games with Harrisburg this year.

RHP Stephen Strasburg (strained flexor mass in right elbow) is unlikely to pitch in the NL Division Series against the Dodgers.

RF Bryce Harper did not play Tuesday for the second day in a row after he injured his thumb during a slide into third base in the third inning Sunday in Pittsburgh.

RHP A.J. Cole received a five-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing a pitch near the head of Jung Ho Kang of the Pittsburgh Pirates during Sunday's game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Cole's suspension was scheduled to begin Tuesday, when the Nationals play the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, Cole has decided to file an appeal, so he will be allowed to play until the appeal is heard. Cole's pitch to Kang came a half-inning after Kang put down a fake tag at third base on Bryce Harper's triple. It forced Harper into an awkward slide, and Harper injured his right thumb on the play.

LHP Gio Gonzalez (11-10, 4.51) will face Arizona on Wednesday. Gonzalez has gone less than 10 innings combined in his past two starts, including an outing of five innings on Friday in Pittsburgh, where he gave up three runs.

RHP Max Scherzer got his 19th win Tuesday as he gave up two runs in six innings against Arizona. Scherzer, after giving up five hits in the first three innings, fanned six in a row before Paul Goldschmidt drew a walk with two outs in the fifth. "They came up with such an approach to hit my fastball," Scherzer said. "There are only so many sliders you can throw before they lose their effectiveness." He has a chance to win 20 when he faces the visiting Miami Marlins this weekend.

2B Daniel Murphy was out of the lineup again Tuesday with a strained glute. He has not played since Sept. 20. Manager Dusty Baker said he expects Murphy to be ready for the playoffs, which begin Oct. 7. Murphy is hitting .347 with 25 homers and 104 RBIs.

C Wilson Ramos has a torn ACL in his right knee and is done for the year, manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday.