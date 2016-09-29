Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross is slated to start Thursday at home against Arizona, a team he has never faced. He was out from early July to mid-September due to right shoulder inflammation. In his latest start, Saturday in Pittsburgh, he lasted just 2 2/3 innings as he gave up five hits and one run with one walk and four strikeouts.

RHP Matt Belisle retired four batters without giving up a run or hit Wednesday. His ERA is 1.76. "We noticed that he grimaced on a couple pitches, so we sent the trainer out to look at him, and he said he was fine," manager Dusty Baker said. "I mean, this guy wants to pitch. He was sidelined for a while, but we have to make sure that he's ready for the postseason because he's had a very good year for us."

LHP Gio Gonzalez had a rough night Wednesday. He lasted just 3 2/3 innings and gave up eight hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Gonzalez allowed three runs and threw 100 pitches. He most likely will get a start in the NL Division Series against the Dodgers, who have several strong lefty hitters. "Just wasn't a very good night," Washington manager Dusty Baker said.

2B Daniel Murphy (strained glute) still has not played since Sept. 20. Manager Dusty Baker said he expects Murphy to be ready for the playoffs, which begin Oct. 7.