Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

2B Wilmer Difo hit his first career home run Thursday in a win over Arizona. "Very, very excited. My first career home run," said Difo via translator Octavio Martinez. "My main goal was to have the right mindset. I am not an everyday player." Difo is hitting .288 in 28 games after he spent most of the year in the minors.

RHP Joe Ross went four innings and threw 90 pitches Thursday. He was not involved in the decision as he gave up three hits and one run. Ross could make a start in the playoffs for Washington. "Ninety pitches is too many for four innings," he said.

C Pedro Severino could be the catcher of the future for the Nationals. C Wilson Ramos is a free agent and is done for the year with a torn ACL that he suffered Monday. Severino hit his second career homer on Thursday in a win over Arizona. He is hitting .333 in 14 games for Washington after he spent most of the season at Triple-A Syracuse.

RHP Reynaldo Lopez could have a big role in the playoffs, perhaps as a long man out of the bullpen. The rookie got the win Thursday as he went 3 2/3 innings and gave up two runs. His ERA is at 4.57 in 43 1/3 innings. "He has been working on some things," said manager Dusty Baker, who added he has a quicker tempo.

RHP Stephen Strasburg, with 15 wins, is still unlikely to appear in the NLDS. He has a flexor mass strain and has not pitched since Sept. 7. "We're hoping that we get him back, but we're planning not to have him back, so we're pleasantly surprised, not disappointed," manager Dusty Baker said Thursday.

RF Bryce Harper has not played since he injured his thumb during a slide into third base in the third inning on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Harper, hitting .244 with 24 homers, could see action this weekend against the Miami Marlins.

RHP A.J. Cole will start on Friday against the Marlins on a day the Nationals can clinch home field for the NLDS. He was ejected on Sunday in Pittsburgh when he threw a pitch behind Pirates 3B Jung Ho Kang. Cole was suspended by MLB for five games earlier this week but he appealed the suspension. Cole is 1-2 with a 5.09 ERA in seven starts this year. He spent most of the season at Triple-A Syracuse after he made his big league debut in April 2015.

OF Michael A. Taylor has had a disappointing year, even going back to Triple-A Syracuse after he was once considered the center fielder of the future for Washington. He has seen little action of late but did start and had three hits and two RBIs on Thursday. Taylor is hitting .226 in 74 games.

2B Daniel Murphy most likely won't play until the NLDS, according to manager Dusty Baker, though he could pinch-hit in the regular-season series finale against the Miami Marlins. Murphy ran on the field before the game and also did some agility drills in right field Thursday. The Nationals hope to have Bryce Harper (thumb) and Murphy in time for the NLDS opener Oct. 7. Murphy (.347, 25 homers) has not played since Sept. 20 when he pinch-hit against the Miami Marlins. "We're shooting for him to be ready on the seventh," manager Dusty Baker said, referring to Game 1 of the NLDS. "He might get a pinch-hit, but I don't want to take him backwards."

C Wilson Ramos is out for the year after he tore an ACL in his right knee Monday. "I feel a little bit more relaxed," Ramos said through interpreter Octavio Martinez on Thursday. "I've had a few days to take a step back and think about it. It's obviously very frustrating for me going through this towards the end. But all I can do is stay positive and make sure I get my rest, rehab properly and come back stronger."