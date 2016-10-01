Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

1B Jose Marmolejos was named the Nationals 2016 Minor League player of the year on Friday. He hit .289 with 45 doubles and 13 homers split between Class A Potomac and Double-A Harrisburg. He led the system in runs with 87 and total bases with 240 and he was second in the minors in doubles.

RHP Reynaldo Lopez was named the Nationals 2016 Minor League pitcher of the year on Friday. Lopez, who got the win Thursday against Arizona, was 5-7 with a 3.21 ERA in 19 starts split between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Syracuse. He made his big league debut on July 19 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is 5-3 with a 4.57 ERA in 10 games, with six starts, for Washington. "We liked Reynaldo since the day he got here," Nationals manager Dusty Baker.

OF Rafael Bautista was named Friday as the Bob Boone Award winner among minor league players for the Nationals. He led the minors with 56 steals and hit .282 with 12 doubles and 77 runs scored in 136 games for Double-A Harrisburg. Boone works in the front office of the Nationals and is a former All-Star catcher.

OF Chris Heisey has been away from the team as his wife had the couple's second child, according to manager Dusty Baker. He is expected back Saturday. He joins teammates Ryan Zimmerman and Danny Espinosa as players whose wife have had children this season. "This team is a baby-making team," Baker quipped.

RHP Tanner Roark will aim for his career-high 16th win on Saturday at home. He won 15 games in his first year as a starter in 2014. He will make his sixth start of the season against the Marlins, the most of any opponent. Roark lasted just four innings on Monday in a loss to Arizona as he gave up four hits and five runs with one walk and six strikeouts.

RHP A.J. Cole made his eighth start of the year on Friday and ninth of his career. Cole gave up four runs (two earned) and six hits in three innings before he was lifted for pinch-hitter Ben Revere in the third. "They were hitting him pretty good," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. "They were whacking him pretty good. These guys, they've got a good offensive team, and if you don't make quality pitches on them, they're going to hit you. We got him out of there in time that we thought it gave us a chance to come back in the game. We came back, and one of the big plays tonight is, they made a heck of a throw from right field to get (Wilmer) Difo because, who knows, maybe we were off to the races. The ball was wet, and he threw it on the money. Like I said, that was a big play in the game."

LF Jayson Werth left the game in the seventh inning Friday and is day to day. "He had tightness in his back, and we can't afford to lose anybody else. So we decided that, it was wet, on the chilly side, and I decided I couldn't take a chance on him being injured too," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. Werth is hitting .244 with 21 homers and 69 RBIs and has been in the No. 2 hole most of the year, and recently that has been with Trea Turner leading off.

LHP Gio Gonzalez attended the memorial service on Thursday in Florida for Jose Fernandez. Both pitchers have Cuban heritage and became friends in the past few years. Gonzalez started Wednesday at home and took the loss and then headed to Florida. He could make a start in the NLDS against the Dodgers. He is 11-11 with a 4.57 ERA in 32 starts this year. The left-hander won 21 games in 2012 when the Nationals also won the NL East title.

RHP Mat Latos pitched a scoreless fourth inning for the Nationals and collected the 1,000 strikeout of his career on Friday. He began the year with the Chicago White Sox.

RHP Mark Melancon got his 15th save Thursday with Washington and 45th overall this year. He had 30 saves with the Pittsburgh Pirates before he was traded to the Nationals in early August. He is the first pitcher to get 15 saves for a team after having 30 saves for another team earlier in the same season.