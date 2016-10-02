Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Reynaldo Lopez surpassed big-time prospect Lucas Giolito as the Nationals minor league pitcher of the year this season. Now he could make the postseason roster. "I am ready to help the team any way I can," he said through translator Octavio Martinez. Lopez is 5-3 in 10 games with six starts for Washington.

OF Chris Heisey had been away from the team as his wife had the couple's second child. He returned Saturday and came in to play left field as a reserve. He was retired in his only trip to the plate.

RF Bryce Harper started for the second day in a row after he was injured Sept. 25 when he slid into third after a fake tag by Pirates 3B Jung Ho Kang. Harper drove in a run Saturday as Washington won. He drove in a run in the first with a single after striking out four times Friday. "I mean, that's encouraging, it's encouraging to the fact that he didn't have a very good day yesterday and like I said he had to get the rust off," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. "And it was against a left-hander and that's who he's going to see the first two games of this series is left-handers. And to get a RBI single to put us on top and hopefully that can happen in the playoffs because most of the time who gets a lead early is the team that usually wins, I think 70, 75 percent of the time whoever scores first so that was big today."

RHP Tanner Roark won a career-high 16th game Saturday. He went 5 2/3 innings and gave up three hits and one run with four walks and four strikeouts. He is on track to pitch Game 2 of the NLDS at home Oct. 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. "I feel like I have figured a couple of things out," he said.

SS Danny Espinosa had two hits Saturday after he entered the game hitting .140 in his last 30 games. He is now 6-for-53 in his last 17 games. "Well, that's all he needs to do because the home runs come when they want too but you got to mix in some singles and doubles in between so that's big going into the playoffs," manager Dusty Baker said. "We had some conversations the last well a couple days ago about that fact and Danny's so strong, you just meet the ball and the fact that the pitcher's supplying the power and all you got to do is hit it at the right point and time of contact and on the barrel of the bat."

LF Jayson Werth was not in the starting lineup Saturday after he left the game in the seventh inning on Friday with back tightness. The Nationals are being cautious with some of their regulars, with an eye on the Oct. 7 first game of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Werth is hitting .244 with 21 homers and 69 RBIs and has hit in the No. 2 hole most of the year.

1B Ryan Zimmerman was back in the starting lineup Saturday after he sat out Friday. Zimmerman was 0-for-3 and his average fell to .217 with an OPS of .272. It appears that Zimmerman has not been able to get around on good fastballs during a down stretch. He was named the team's Good Guy award by the local media for being accessible to the media and community.

RHP Max Scherzer will start Sunday in the series finale as he goes for his 20th win. Scherzer has a penchant for giving up homers and several Marlins have gone deep against him. He is aiming to be the sixth player to win the Cy Young Award in both leagues, as he won it in 2013 with the Detroit Tigers. The University of Missouri product leads the National League in strikeouts with 277 and fanned 20 Tigers in May. On Saturday, he was named the Nationals pitcher of the year by the local media.

INF Daniel Murphy was out of the lineup again Saturday. He is not slated to start until Game 1 of the NLDS on Oct. 7. Murphy has a strained glute and has not started for nearly two weeks. He was named the Nationals player of the year Saturday by the local media.