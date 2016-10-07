FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2016 / 1:56 AM / a year ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2B Daniel Murphy said he expects to be in the lineup on Friday in the opener of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Murphy hasn't started a game since Sept. 17 due to a strained buttocks muscle. He participated in Thursday's workout and was encouraged by how he felt. "I feel confident right now," Murphy said afterward. "I'm going to try everything I can to be in there. These guys, my teammates, have really grinded and it's been fun to watch while I'm out. I want to be in there, want to be in the fire with them."

