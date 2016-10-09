Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg threw off the mound in the bullpen at Nationals Park on Friday. He is not on the roster for the NLDS series with the Dodgers since he has not pitched since Sept. 7 because of a strained flexor mass. Strasburg hopes he could be ready for the next round if the Nationals can get past the Dodgers.

RHP Tanner Roark will start Game 2 of the NLDS on Sunday after the game was rained out Saturday. Roark was 16-10 this season after he spent most of 2015 in the bullpen. He won 15 games as a starter in 2014 and then pitched out of the bullpen in the playoffs in the NLDS against the San Francisco Giants.

SS Danny Espinosa struck out his first three at-bats Friday and then manager Dusty Baker used Stephen Drew as pinch-hitter for the switch-hitter. Would Baker consider starting someone else at short? "Well, who else do I have?" Baker asked. "That's my answer. I mean, you can give me somebody better then I can play somebody instead of him."

LHP Gio Gonzalez will start game 3 for the Nationals on Monday in Los Angeles. He was 11-11 with a 4.57 ERA this season. Gonzalez is 3-1 with a 1.69 ERA in five career starts against the Dodgers. His last outing at Dodgers Stadium was on Aug. 10, 2015, when he threw eight shutout innings. Gonzalez said he expects to fly out to California earlier than the team on Sunday.