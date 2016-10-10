Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

INF Wilmer Difo was a surprise member on the NLDS roster, as 2B Daniel Murphy has dealt with a strained glute. "I really like Difo," manager Dusty Baker said. "He hasn't played that many minor league games, but he's advanced rather quickly. And I have confidence in Difo." Difo did not play Sunday.

RF Bryce Harper went 1-for-4 Sunday in Game 2 against the Dodgers. "The one thing that Bryce is not lacking is confidence," manager Dusty Baker said. "And sometimes I think people can misconstrue that as arrogance, which it's not. He's a fine young man, and I enjoy being around him. He's very respectful."

RHP Tanner Roark had a rough outing Sunday against the Dodgers, but the good news is that, thanks to the short work, he could be used later in the series, perhaps in Game 4. He went 4 1/3 innings and gave up seven hits and two runs. "The bullpen did a great job of picking me up," Roark said.

CF Trea Turner fanned twice in Game 1 but had two hits and scored a run Sunday in Game 2 of the NL Division Series. "Every game you play in the playoffs, it helps you towards gaining experience and gaining some knowledge and also some relaxation," manager Dusty Baker said. "I mean, it's hard in your first playoff. The whole world's eyes are on you."

INF Stephen Drew was used a pinch hitter on Friday, but he did not appear Sunday as SS Danny Espinosa played the whole game. "Stephen came here as an extra player," manager Dusty Baker said. "You know, he didn't come here as a regular, and when you get to a certain age ... I don't know if he, you know, could play as a regular for five, six days in a row without breaking down."

2B Daniel Murphy had RBI hits in the fifth and seventh innings to give the Nationals some insurance. Murphy ended up with three hits. "Number one, he wants to be in that position," manager Dusty Baker said. "You have to want to be in that position. He has a high level of concentration."

C Jose Lobaton got the start on Saturday after rookie C Pedro Severino started Saturday. Lobaton came through with a three-run homer as the Nationals beat the Dodgers 5-2. It was his second career postseason homer. "I think I hit it really good," Lobaton said of the homer off LHP Rich Hill. "When it went out, it was like, 'That is pretty cool.'"