Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg threw in the bullpen before Monday's game, according to the Washington Post. It was the second session Strasburg has thrown since sustaining a partial tear of the pronator tendon in his right forearm on Sept. 7. There is no timetable for Strasburg's return, though it is possible he could come back if the Nationals advance to the NL Championship Series.

RF Bryce Harper reached base four times with two walks, an RBI single and being hit by a pitch. Dating back to Game 5 of the 2012 National League Division Series, Harper has hit safely in seven of his past eight postseason games, going 10-for-33 (.303).

SS Danny Espinosa was hit by a pitch in the third inning, the third time he was tagged in the series. That is the most in NL Division Series history.

3B Anthony Rendon hit his first postseason home run, taking Dodgers RHP Kenta Maeda deep in the third inning. Rendon's two-run blast highlighted a four-run rally in the inning.

LF Jayson Werth was 3-for-4 with a homer, a walk and two RBIs. Werth drilled a solo blast an estimated 450 feet into the left field bleachers off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen to lead off the ninth. Werth has hit safely and scored at least a run in each game of the series.

LHP Gio Gonzalez allowed three runs on four hits in 4 1/3 innings Monday in a no-decision against the Dodgers. Gonzalez, who beat the Dodgers during the regular season, served up a two-run home run to PH Carlos Ruiz in the fifth, the was lifted for LHP Sammy Solis.

2B Daniel Murphy had a fairly quiet outing on offense Monday. Murphy, who was batting .667 entering the game, went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run. That dropped his batting average .400 for the series.