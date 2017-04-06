Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Tanner Roark got off to a shaky start in his first outing of the year. He gave up two runs in the first inning but then came back to go six innings and allow just those two runs to get the win. "I gave 97 (pitches). I didn't feel like I threw 97, so that is a good sign," Roark said. "I was maybe thinking too much out there and threw too many pitches (early on). After that second inning, I got my mindset right and went out there and attacked."

3B Anthony Rendon (sore calf) started his first game of the season Wednesday after he did not play on Monday. He was hitless in four trips to the plate and struck out looking in the eighth. "He could have gone the other day," manager Dusty Baker said. Rendon hit in front of Jayson Werth in the lineup as the No. 6 batter, but Baker figures to play around with his lineup early on.

RHP Aaron Barrett was signed by the Nationals to a minor league contract. Barrett made his big league debut with the Nationals in 2014 and also pitched for Washington in 2015. He did not pitch last year due to injuries.

C Matt Wieters had three hits and drove in two runs Wednesday. He caught Tanner Roark for just the second time this year, as the two worked together once in spring training. "It is encouraging to have that kind of faith in your catcher," said Roark, leaning against his locker in the Washington clubhouse. "It builds your confidence out there. ... I like the way he calls a game."

INF Emmanuel Burrisss, who was in spring training with the Nationals, was one of several minor-leaguers who was suspended 50 games Tuesday by Major League Baseball for violating the drug policy. The Washington, D.C., native, who has played in the majors with the Nationals, Phillies and Giants, was on the roster of Triple-A Syracuse this week.