Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RF Bryce Harper helped power the Nationals to a win over Philadelphia, going 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs on Friday. His second home run of the season came with one out in the first inning, when he took an easy swing on a 3-2 change-up by Phillies starter Vince Velasquez and deposited it into the stands in right field. For the season, he's 5-for-14 (.357) with three walks and five RBIs.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie will be called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday to make his first start of the season, Washington manager Dusty Baker confirmed on Friday night after a 7-6 win over Philadelphia. Guthrie, who will turn 38 on Saturday, will be pitching for his fifth different MLB team over a career that began in 2004; last year, in 30 games (24 starts) for Kansas City, he went 8-8 with a 5.95 ERA.

LF Jayson Werth was the third member of the Washington lineup to go deep in a 7-6 win over Philadelphia on Friday, knocking in a three-run home run off reliever Joely Rodriguez to provide the eventual game-winning runs. The former Phillies outfielder (2007-10) hit his 13th home run in Citizens Bank Park since the start of the 2012 season, tops among all non-Phillies players in that span. It was his 20th home run against the Phillies, his most against any opposing team.

RHP Max Scherzer won his season debut in Philadelphia on Friday afternoon, going 6 2/3 innings of two-run ball to pick up the victory in a 7-6 win. The defending Cy Young Award winner was pulled with two outs in the seventh after throwing 98 pitches, including back-to-back four-pitch walks to open up that frame. His final line saw him give up two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and those two walks. "I need to throw more first-pitch strikes, and those two walks at the end, that's just going to eat at you," he said.

2B Daniel Murphy continued swinging the bat well to start off the year, going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in the win over Philadelphia on Friday. That raised his average to .471 (8-for-17) to start the year, with home run and four RBIs. He's coming off a career year, batting .347 with 25 home runs and 104 RBIs -- all career bests -- in his first year in Washington.