Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

SS Trea Turner left Washington's game Saturday night in the first inning after suffering an apparent hamstring injury while running the bases. Nationals manager Dusty Baker said afterward that he expects Turner to be out for a "few days" but there was "no defect" to the muscle.

RHP Joe Blanton gave the Nationals some much-needed shut down innings out of the bullpen Saturday night, providing three shutout innings of relief in a 17-3 blowout that saw starting pitcher Jeremy Guthrie last just 2/3 of an inning.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who had his contract purchased from the minors, had an outing to forget Saturday night in Philadelphia. Guthrie retired two batters -- both sacrifice flies -- and allowed 10 earned runs on six hits and four walks in a 17-3 loss.

2B Daniel Murphy continued his early season dominance at the plate, despite Washington's lopsided defeat in Philadelphia. Murphy went 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and two runs scored. Murphy has at least two hits in all five Nationals games to start 2017. His 61 multi-hit games since the start of 2016 rank first in the National League.