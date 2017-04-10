Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg nearly took his first-ever defeat at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, giving up three runs on five hits in seven innings, but was bailed out on a Ryan Zimmerman game-tying home run in the ninth inning. He had previously been 2-0 with a 1.22 ERA in six starts at the ballpark without ever giving up more than two runs in a start there, but wasn't quite himself, walking three Phillies batters, which came back to hurt him. "I made some good pitches early, they just didn't call them," he said. "Just have to keep chipping away and that's all I can do."

RHP Tanner Roark will take the mound on Monday in the series opener against St. Louis. The fifth-year pro won his season debut last week, going six innings while giving up three hits and two earned runs, striking out six Marlins in a 6-4 win over Miami. Last year, Roark won a career-best 16 games, throwing over 200 innings for the first time in his career while putting up a 2.83 ERA; he also struck out a career-best 172 batters.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie was designated for assignment on Sunday, one day after he was called up to make a spot start against the Phillies. It didn't go well for the longtime MLB veteran, who gave up six hits and four walks while getting tagged for 10 runs in just 2/3 of an inning, taking the defeat in a 17-2 loss on his 38th birthday; his ERA stands at 135.00.

INF Ryan Zimmerman came off the bench to smack a pinch-hit, 3-run home run in the ninth inning of Washington's loss to Philadelphia on Sunday, briefly tying things up before the Phillies prevailed in the bottom of the inning. It was the third homer of the year for the longtime National, who hit .218 in 427 ABs last year but is now 7-for-21 (.333) to open this season. "He's hitting early in the count. A lot of the times when you're in defensive counts, you can hit the ball hard but it's not the same as when you're ahead or being aggressive early in the count," manager Dusty Baker said. "That was a big home run by Zim, that's why we had him up there.