Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RF Bryce Harper is on track for a bounce-back season and is part of an impressive lineup. He had four hits, two walks, drove in three and scored twice Monday against the Cardinals. Harper had a bunt hit against LHP Brett Cecil and threw out a runner at first from the outfield. He is hitting .370. "He is hitting to all fields. I hope he stays hot," manager Dusty Baker said.

RHP Tanner Roark got the win as he lasted five innings and gave up seven hits and five runs (three earned) on Monday against the Cardinals. He is 2-0 in two starts despite not pitching near to his level of ability the past few years.

OF Michael A. Taylor was called up from Triple-A Syracuse as SS Trea Turner went on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain. Taylor made the Opening Day roster but was sent down to Syracuse on Saturday when RHP Jeremy Guthrie was called up to start in Philadelphia. Taylor has a combination of speed and power, but he hit .231 last year. A penchant for striking out has derailed his shot at becoming an everyday player with the Nationals. He entered the Monday game in center late but did not bat.

SS Trea Turner (right hamstring strain) went on the 10-day disabled list Monday. "I like being on the field. Hopefully it heals quickly and I can get back out there," said Turner, who went on the DL for the first time in his big league career. Turner is hitting .158 in 19 at-bats and has been batting at the top of the order for manager Dusty Baker, who inserted CF Adam Eaton into that spot Monday.

RHP Joe Nathan, who was in spring training with the Nationals as a non-roster player, has been picked up by Washington again. He signed a minor league deal and will report to Triple-A Syracuse, according to the Post-Standard of Syracuse. Nathan has 377 saves in his career but has dealt with injuries the past few seasons.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will make his second start of the year on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals at home. He made his season debut at home Thursday against the Miami Marlins and allowed no runs in six innings. The start of the game was delayed by rain, and then Gonzalez left after a rain delay in the last of the sixth.