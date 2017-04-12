RF Bryce Harper is off to another fast start -- and this time he hopes to keep it up. Harper had a great April in 2016 but slumped the rest of the way after his MVP season of 2015. Harper was on base four times with three walks and a hit Tuesday and is batting .393.

CF Adam Eaton has been impressive in his first week with the Nationals. Traded by the Chicago White Sox in December, the left-handed hitter has been used in the leadoff role the past three games. "Eaton is a proven big leaguer that makes our team better now. We are thrilled to have him on our team," teammate Ryan Zimmerman said. Eaton is hitting .310 and has been batting leadoff after SS Trea Turner was injured on Saturday and went on the DL on Monday.

LHP Gio Gonzalez picked up his first win of the season Tuesday. After a shaky start, he went seven innings and gave up six hits and two runs (one earned) to beat the St. Louis Cardinals. "He threw an outstanding game. He kept his composure. His breaking ball was good. He threw an outstanding game for us. We need Gio. We knew that before the season started," manager Dusty Baker said.

INF Stephen Drew (right hamstring) left Tuesday's game and was replaced by Anthony Rendon at third base. "Stephen is so-so. We will find out more tomorrow," manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday. "He hurt it very badly. It is a big setback." Baker said Drew was hurt when leaving the batter's box on a groundout in the fourth. The Nationals lost starting SS Trea Turner to a hamstring injury when he went on the DL on Monday. Drew started at short Monday.

1B Ryan Zimmerman is off to a fast start this season after the worst year of his career. He was 1-for-4 on Tuesday and is hitting .379. "I hit the ball hard. I got unlucky some. You have to learn from it," Zimmerman said of last year. "You have to put it behind you. It is a new year. That was last year. This is a brand new year."

RHP Max Scherzer will make his second start of the year Wednesday in Washington. He got the win Friday in Philadelphia as he allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings and looks to help the Nationals get a series sweep against the reeling St. Louis Cardinals.

2B Daniel Murphy continues to hit -- which is nothing new. He has at least two hits in every game but one this year as he had four hits Tuesday and drove in five runs. "He is unreal," said Washington pitcher Gio Gonzalez. "He is on fire."