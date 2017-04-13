Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg will make his third start of the year Friday at home. He will face the Philadelphia Phillies, who took two of three from Washington last weekend in Philly. Strasburg has gone at least seven innings in his last five starts against the Phillies and is 3-0 with a 2.43 ERA in that span.

INF Stephen Drew (right hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday and Washington called up INF Grant Green from Triple-A Syracuse. The Nationals will be the fourth major league team for Green, a first-round pick in 2009 by the Oakland A's. Drew was taking over for SS Trea Turner, who went on the DL on Monday. Wilmer Difo started at shortstop again Wednesday.

RHP Max Scherzer (1-1) made his first home start of the year Wednesday in a 6-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Scherzer took the loss after allowing three runs (one earned) and four hits with 10 strikeouts in six innings. He struggled with his command, throwing three wild pitches in the first three innings and hitting one batter. "It was a tough game for him today," Washington manager Dusty Baker said. "All of their runs came with two outs. That's a backbreaker. It happens."